At least one victim in Arvada plane crash has died, conditions of others still unknown

At least one person is dead following a plane crash in Arvada on Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The office could not provide further details on the conditions of three others injured by the crash. The Arvada Police Department said the victims included two adults and two minors, but it has not released any other identifying information.

It appears that four people were aboard the single-engine Beechcraft 35 Bonanza when engine trouble forced it to attempt an emergency landing about 15 minutes after taking off from Centennial Airport. The plane skidded down Oberon Road in Arvada, burst into flames and partially disintegrated as it came to a rest in the front yard of a home.

It is unclear whether all four injured people were aboard the plane, or if some were bystanders on the ground. The coroner’s office couldn’t say on Monday morning whether the death happened while the victim was being transported or at the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and no further information has not been released about the person who died.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated.