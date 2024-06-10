CPR Classical Presents: Kabin Thomas narrating ‘Peer Gynt.’ Get 25% off at the Colorado Music Festival!

Join CPR Classical on July 18 and 19 at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder for the Colorado Music Festival’s performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto #2 and a special narrated version of Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt.”



Festival favorite pianist Olga Kern returns to play Rachmaninoff’s beloved piano concerto in honor of the composer’s 150th birth anniversary.



CPR Classical’s Kabin Thomas will take the stage after intermission for a special, narrated version of Henrik Ibsen’s play “Peer Gynt.”



The play revolves around a young man who lies and sneaks his way through many adventures but ultimately pays the price. The audience is left wondering whether Peer has a chance at redemption or will be stuck in his ways.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bring Peer Gynt's captivating story to life with the incredible Colorado Music Festival Orchestra. This unique performance weaves together the play's condensed tale with the beloved music you already know.” Kabin Thomas

The music from “Peer Gynt” is better known than the play itself. Audiences will recognize famous tunes from the score such as “In The Hall Of The Mountain King” and “Morning Mood.”



“It's a rare opportunity to experience a lesser-known gem alongside familiar tunes,” says Kabin. “I hope you'll join us for this unforgettable musical journey!"



The Colorado Music Festival is offering CPR Classical listeners a 25% discount on tickets!

CPR Classical hosts will be at Chautauqua Auditorium on both Thursday and Friday nights to welcome you to the concert!



WHAT: "Peer Gynt" and Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto #2 at Colorado Music Festival

WHERE: Chautauqua Auditorium – 900 Baseline Rd, Boulder, CO 80302

WHEN: July 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m.