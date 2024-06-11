Delayed RTD light rail riders can now use their fares on CDOT’s Bustang

Passengers frustrated by slow Regional Transportation District light rail trains along Interstate 25 can use their RTD passes or tickets to ride state-run buses instead.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang South Line runs between downtown Denver and Colorado Springs. RTD passengers can ride it between the Sky Ridge, Colorado and Denver Union stations through Sept. 14 using RTD fares, the agency said in a press release Tuesday.

It was always going to be a disruptive summer for many light rail lines. The E and H lines have been running far less often this summer as RTD finishes a maintenance project that started in the spring of 2023. The agency is also replacing worn-out tracks in central downtown, redirecting lines that would terminate there to Union Station instead.

But the disruptions got worse last week when inspections turned up track problems on the southern parts of the E, H and R lines. Trains have been running at 10 mph for long stretches between Denver’s south side and the southern suburbs since then.