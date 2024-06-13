Rainbow Falls is reopening. Here’s how to make your reservation, where to park

A popular waterfall and historic bridge in Manitou Springs is set to reopen this month. Rainbow Falls closed in 2021 because falling rocks made the parking lot unsafe.

To remedy the hazard, the original parking lot is blocked off with barriers to protect people and cars.

In another change, visitors must park off Highway 24 and Serpentine Drive, also known as "Higginbotham Flats" in Manitou Springs. From there, they can take a shuttle to the falls. The cost is $20 per car. The service will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, from June 14 to Sept. 1.

Visitors can make reservations here.

Parking is not allowed on side streets and could result in a parking ticket. Access to Rainbow Falls is free without a vehicle, although the city of Manitou says walking or biking to the falls along Serpentine Drive is discouraged for safety reasons.

According to the city of Manitou Springs, Rainbow Falls was a special place for the Tabeguache, or Sun Mountain people, a band of the Ute Indian tribe who were early residents of the area.

The falls are thought to be named after the rainbow seen in the mist that rises from the waterfall. The site also includes the historic Highway 24 Bridge into Manitou Springs, which was built in 1932.

It's listed on the National Register of Historic Bridges and is documented by the Colorado Historical Society.