WIN TICKETS to Bravo! Vail

Hear one of the most romantic classical works ever written while sitting underneath the stars at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. Guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería will perform the beloved "Concierto de Aranjuez" by Joaquín Rodrigo on Saturday, June 22.
Sáinz-Villegas has been praised as "the soul of the Spanish guitar" and in this concert, he'll play Spain's most beloved classical music piece. CPR Classical is proud to present this concert. Meet on-air hosts Karla Walker and Jessie Jacobs at the concert!
- WHAT: Guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería
- WHERE: Ford Amphitheater, Vail
- WHEN: Saturday, June 22
- TIME: 6:00 p.m.
- ENTER BY END OF DAY SUNDAY, June 16
