Two rescued following airplane crash along Interstate 25 near Larkspur

Two people were rescued from the site of a plane crash Sunday morning in a field along Interstate 25 near Larkspur, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The twin-engine aircraft crash happened around 8 a.m. Several lanes of I-25 northbound were closed Sunday morning as authorities from multiple departments responded to the crash.

Rescue personnel waded through waist-deep water to reach the parties, who had exited the plane wreckage by the time they arrived. Both people were transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Some authorities have remained at the scene to clean up a fuel leak from the site of the wreckage. The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that two northbound lanes in the area are closed as of 11:00 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will handle the investigation.