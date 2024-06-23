Pro-Palestinian protester join Denver’s Pride Parade after briefly delaying its start

Updated 10:38 a.m.

About 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting the War in Gaza gathered in the middle of Denver Sunday morning as the Denver PrideFest parade started its journey to Civic Center Park in Downtown Denver.

As the Denver Pride Parade got ready to begin, hundreds of activists protesting the ongoing war in Gaza set up at the beginning of the route, delaying the start of the parade. At about 9:30 a.m., over a dozen police sequestered the protesters to their side of the street, briefly holding up parade participants.

The parade resumed by 10 a.m., with police diverting traffic to eastbound Colfax to avoid the makeshift barricades police set up. Protesters remained in their area and continued to chant through the parade. Certain parade floats, like Starbucks, elicited strong boos from the crowd of protesters.

The group of protesters joined the parade around 10:30 a.m., with the front of the group holding a banner that said “The Palestinian Struggle Is Our Struggle. No Pride in Genocide.” While walking down Colfax, protesters chanted and urged attendants to join the parade with them.

Local trans activist and organizer Z Williams said their protest harkens back to the origins of the pride movement.

“We are here to honor the traditions of our ancestors in the queer and trans movement and also make sure that all of these corporations are held accountable for their role in murdering over 40,000 people in Gaza,” Williams said.

Williams said several corporations with a presence in Israel, like Lockheed Martin and Chevron, plan to march in the parade.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Pro-Palestinian protesters lines the street near Colfax and Park avenues in Denver on Sunday, June 23, 2024, as the annual Pride Parade gets underway.

The Center on Colfax, an organizer of the parade, said in a statement that they support the rights of free speech and assembly.

“We ask that protestors remain non-violent in their right to protest. We support calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the region,” The Center said. “We are continuously collecting community input and evaluating our sponsorships and affiliations. We will take feedback into consideration as we plan future festivals.”

The militant group Hamas with ties to Gaza launched an attack into Israel in early October last year, killing more than 1,000 Israelis and taking hundreds of hostages. Israel responded by invading Gaza and have killed tens of thousands of people there since.

This is a developing story and will be updated.