CPR Classical Presents: Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and the National Repertory Orchestra at the King Center in Denver

One hundred years ago, thousands packed New York's Aeolian Hall to see a highly publicized concert called, "An experiment on modern music." Luminaries included composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, violinist Fritz Kreisler and conductor Leopold Stokowski.

They were there to witness the premiere of George Gershwin's new piece that promised to fuse danceable jazz rhythms with classical music. In 1924, traditional classical aficionados tended to avoid jazz even though it was wildly popular with the public. Gershwin's new piece was an experiment to see if jazz could be brought into the classical music performance hall.

"Rhapsody in Blue" was an instant success with Irving Berlin claiming that Gershwin was “the only songwriter I know who became a composer.”

