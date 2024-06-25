WATCH LIVE: pianist Harmony Zhu plays Schumann, Chopin, Ravel in Aspen

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE right here at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season, kicking off June 26 at 7:30 PM with Aspen alumna Harmony Zhu’s return to the festival. Hear and see the brilliance of this 17-year-old pianist LIVE from Harris Concert Hall!



The Chicago Tribune calls her "a deeply musical soul and nimble musician…with utter naturalness and probing sensitivity" (Chicago Tribune) and is hailed by the Times Union as "an impressive soloist, a sparkling and happy presence…unflappable."



Program:

R. SCHUMANN: Fantasiestücke, op. 12

SKRYABIN: Piano Sonata No. 2 in G-sharp minor, op. 19, "Sonata-Fantasy"

RAVEL: Gaspard de la nuit

CHOPIN: Fantasy in F minor, op. 49

