WIN: VIP ticket package for Parker plays Gershwin July 20

Award-winning pianist Jon Kimura Parker performs George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" on July 20th with the National Repertory Orchestra at the King Center on the Auraria Campus.

2024 marks the 100th anniversary of Gershwin's groundbreaking fusion of popular jazz rhythms and traditional classical music. Also on the program is Beethoven's Symphony #6 "Pastoral."

Enter for your chance to win a pair of VIP Tickets! The VIP Package includes:

Premium Seats

Parking Pass

Invitation to a reception before the concert

Invitation to a post-concert reception with pianist Jon Kimura Parker and conductor Michael Stern

Enter by end of day Monday, July 1st. See rules here.