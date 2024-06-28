WATCH LIVE: Renée Fleming sings Strauss and a world premiere

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE right here at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.

June 30, 4 PM



Program:

R. STRAUSS: Also sprach Zarathustra, op. 30

ALAN FLETCHER: Three American Songs (World Premiere, AMFS Co-Commission)

R. STRAUSS: Muttertändelei, op. 43 no. 2

R. STRAUSS: Die Zeit, die ist ein Sonderbar Ding from Der Rosenkavalier, op. 59

R. STRAUSS: Cäcilie, op. 27 no. 2

RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome



