WATCH LIVE: Renée Fleming sings Strauss and a world premiere

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE right here at CPRClassical.org.
Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.
June 30, 4 PM
Program:
R. STRAUSS: Also sprach Zarathustra, op. 30
ALAN FLETCHER: Three American Songs (World Premiere, AMFS Co-Commission)
R. STRAUSS: Muttertändelei, op. 43 no. 2
R. STRAUSS: Die Zeit, die ist ein Sonderbar Ding from Der Rosenkavalier, op. 59
R. STRAUSS: Cäcilie, op. 27 no. 2
RESPIGHI: Pines of Rome
