What do you love about southern Colorado? Call and let us know!

Southern Colorado is known for its Sand Dunes, Pikes Peak, Highway 50 and more but in many ways, it still feels like the state's hidden gem. Those of us who live here know there's so much life filled between the vast plains and valleys that surround the region.

To honor the geographically diverse and historically important region, as well as the people who call it home, KRCC will be dedicating a day in July to celebrating southern Colorado. Can you guess the date? It's fitting, actually: Friday, July 19. Or as we are calling it, "719 Day."

On this day, and in the days leading up to it, expect to hear stories about and music from southern Colorado on our radio waves. Online, you'll be able to explore the history, culture and communities that make southern Colorado so special.

We'd like your help too. Call (719) 326-3622 and share what you love about southern Colorado. We're ready to hear from you.

Note: Make sure to say your first and last name, spell it and leave a phone number in case we need to call you back. Your comment may be used in part or in its entirety on air and online.

Alternatively, you can type in your message here. Have questions? Email [email protected].