Listen: Denver closed its last hotel shelter for new immigrants. Some families are still struggling to come inside

Over the past two years, Denver has supported more than 42,000 new immigrants who have arrived from the southern border.

Some have been bussed in from Texas. Countless more have shown up from other cities across the country.

Some are individuals. Many are families. Most are looking for resources — housing, help with work authorization, food, medical care, and more.

For a while, Denver offered much of that.

But the city, facing massive budget cuts, scaled back services dramatically.

Mayor Mike Johnston announced the city was transitioning from costly crisis mode to a more stable and affordable newcomer support program.

The city does still offer support for asylum seekers, help with work authorization and assistance finding shelter or leaving the city altogether, but advocates say it’s often not enough.

Read the full story on Denverite.