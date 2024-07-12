Curious Theatre Company to stage a world premiere by Regina Taylor to close its 27th season

Denver-based Curious Theatre Company has recently faced significant challenges, including a recent announcement that they would likely be selling their historic home and moving to a new one — due to financial difficulties. But before they make the move following their 27th season, they will stage a previously unnamed world premiere production — an ambitious project looking at school integration in Oklahoma.

Artistic Director Jada Suzanne Dixon announced today that "Exhibit," a play written by Golden Globe winner Regina Taylor, will close out the season in May 2025. Taylor, who will also star in the production, developed the play at the Hermitage Artist Retreat before bringing it to the Aspen Solo Flights Festival, where it was directed by Phylicia Rashad.

"Exhibit" tells the story of Iris, an African American woman who recalls pieces of her childhood as she integrated a school in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Dixon, who will direct the world premiere at Curious Theatre, expressed her emotional response to this opportunity.

"I feel so honored that Regina Taylor would and is trusting us to carry her piece forward. She's putting trust in me as an artist, that we will be able to wrap our arms around her, be true authentic collaborators with her to bring this story to life so that people are able to see this reflection of black women."

The addition of "Exhibit" completes Curious Theatre's five-show season, which the company describes as "incendiary." Season subscriptions are now available, with single tickets going on sale Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.