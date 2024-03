Colorado’s arts and culture organizations that survived pandemic-era shutdowns now face new financial realities.

Since reopening, many performing arts companies across the country have produced fewer shows, laid off employees, and even closed. Denver’s theaters aren’t excluded from that trend.

On March 1, Curious Theatre Company launched a public emergency fundraising campaign to raise $250,000 by July, stating the company could face existential consequences.

