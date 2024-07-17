10 Music Videos To Get You Excited About The 2024 Underground Music Showcase

Denver's premiere music festival, the Underground Music Showcase, once again takes over Broadway the weekend of July 26 through 28. While the 2024 lineup is packed with Colorado artists, there are also lots of exciting acts from around the world.



There are over 150 artists to discover on this year's lineup. Here are 10 of the ones we're excited about seeing.

Amyl and The Sniffers - "U Should Not Be Doing That"

Don't miss this wild punk and pub rock band from Melbourne, Australia! They'll close out the Showcase Stage on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

Tkay Maidza - "Won One"

Also from Australia, Tkay Maidza brings her blend of art pop and R&B to the Showcase Stage on Saturday night at 8:45.

Beach Fossils - "Run to the Moon"

These lo-fi indie rockers from Brooklyn headline the Showcase Stage on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

Kiltro - "On A Night Like This"

We still remember when Chilean folk band Kiltro performed a private show for Indie 102.3 during UMS in 2019. Catch this Local 303 alumnus from Denver on the Showcase Stage on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Halluci Nation - "Tree Of Woe"

Juno Award winning DJ collective The Halluci Nation from Ottawa offer a unique fusion of instrumental hip-hop, reggae and dubsteb with traditional First Nations music. Watch their set Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the Showcase Stage.

ill peach - "HUSH"

This self-described "grit pop" Los Angeles duo are equal parts angsty and anthemic. You'll see them Friday night at 6:30 on the Underground Stage.

Godly the Ruler - "the world is big"

Nigeria-born, Chicago-raised Godly the Ruler merges hip-hop and hyperpop with a sort of punk energy, as you'll hear when you see him on the Showcase Stage on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Neoma - "Lento"

This Ecuadorian, bilingual electro-pop artist moved to Denver in 2019, played her first Underground Music Showcase that very same year, and has been a local favorite ever since. See her latest performance on the Underground Stage on Saturday at 5:40 p.m.

Wheelchair Sports Camp - "DENIM"

This experimental band fronted by Denver's "biggest littlest rapper," Kalyn Heffernan, returns to UMS for a show at HQ on Sunday at 8 p.m.

grouptherapy. - "pull up!"

After releasing a string of EPs and a mixtape, this L.A. hip-hop collective released their debut album last year and now makes their UMS debut on the Showcase Stage on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.