WATCH LIVE: Shostakovich with pianist Inon Barnatan and the Aspen Chamber Symphony, Nicholas McGegan conducts

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.

Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.



Next Concert: July 5, 5:30 PM

Program:



HAYDN: Symphony No. 31 in D major, Hob I/31 “Hornsignal”

SHOSTAKOVICH: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, op. 35

R. STRAUSS: Duet-Concertino

HAYDN: Symphony No. 100 in G major, Hob. I/100, “Military”



Inon Barnatan, piano

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Aspen Chamber Symphony