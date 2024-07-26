CPR Classical heads to Aspen for 5-day residency

CPR Classical takes residence July 31 through August 4 at the Aspen Music Festival and School during their 75th anniversary season. Over five days, listen for Aspen concert recordings and personal insights from AMFS guest artists and students when our hosts broadcast daily from Aspen.



Then join us Friday, August 2, 5:30 P.M. for a live broadcast from the Music Tent starting with longtime Aspen favorite, Gil Shaham playing Mozart’s Violin Concerto #5, finishing with Mahler’s mighty Symphony #4. James Conlon conducts the Aspen Festival Orchestra in his only Aspen appearance this summer.



Denver audience took part in the Aspen experience in July when we partnered with the AMFS to bring an HD video feed direct to the Denver Art Museum from Aspen, featuring violinist Joshua Bell, cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Jeremy Denk playing the Beethoven Triple Concerto as Jane Glover conducted the Aspen Festival Orchestra. The DAM’s Sharp Auditorium was sold out, with many audience members expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to witness a concert from the AMFS in Denver.

Live web streams from Aspen also continue through the summer. The next one is August 7.



Summerfest is an annual tradition on CPR Classical, filled with live concert recordings, not only from Aspen, but from classical festivals around Colorado, including Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival, Colorado Music Festival in Boulder, Colorado College Summer Music Festival in Colorado Springs, National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge, Strings Music Festival in Steamboat and more. You can hear them daily on Summerfest Spotlight, Monday through Friday at 9:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M., Saturdays at 5:00 P.M. and Sundays at noon.