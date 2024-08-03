Colorado wildfires: Saturday coverage

Hundreds of firefighters are making slow but steady progress containing an outbreak of wildfires across Colorado’s northern Front Range and Western Slope, including a fire near Longmont that is covering more than 14 square miles, a deadly blaze near Lyons, and wildfire in the southwest Denver metro authorities say they’re investigating as arson.

The fires across the northern Front Range have been fueled by hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Those conditions are expected to continue over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.



Heavy smoke from the Alexander Mountain, Quarry, Stone Canyon and Bucktail fires is expected through the weekend. State health authorities have issued an air quality alert for Boulder, Larimer and Montrose Counties.

Alexander Mountain fire

Fire crews are slowly making progress on the largest wildfire currently burning in Colorado, the Alexander Mountain fire, which is covering more than 14 square miles west of Longmont. The team managing the fire said they are focusing on protecting the Highway 34 corridor and the Cedar Park community on the fire’s western edge.

The fire was 5 percent contained on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said two dozen homes and outbuildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Investigators are probing the cause of the fire.

Nearly 400 firefighters are working the fire on the ground and calling in air drops from planes and helicopters.

Evacuation orders are in place for a region west of Loveland that extends from Indian Mountain north, just beyond Storm Mountain and the Estes overlook, and east to Devil's Backbone and Indian Creek Road. Some mandatory evacuations were lifted on the eastern edge of the fire on Friday, but residents there and the western edge of the fire near Glen Haven have been warned to be prepared to leave if the fire worsens.

Quarry fire

Police say the Quarry fire, which is covering three-quarters of a square mile in Jefferson County West of Chatfield Park, was likely human-caused and is being investigated as arson. Fire crews have made progress on the fire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said they were working on a plan to allow evacuees to return to their homes over the weekend.

The fire was 10 percent contained Friday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries have been reported. About 225 firefighters are working the fire on the ground and nearly 600 homes have been evacuated.

Residents need to go to the Dakota Ridge High School, 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave., in Littleton from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday to get a pass to return to their homes, the sheriff’s office said.

Stone Canyon fire

Authorities have started to lift evacuations for the Stone Canyon fire, which killed one person, destroyed at least five homes, and is covering nearly two-and-a-half square miles north of Lyons.

The fire was 53 percent contained Friday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.

Police have not identified the person killed, but they said the body was found in one of the homes. Four firefighters were also injured while working to contain the blaze. Officials said two firefighters were hurt due to "the environment" and not the fire itself. They have not provided details about how the other two were injured.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping with the investigation.

Authorities have lifted some evacuations, but orders remain for a region that extends from northeastern Lyons to Noland in the north and east to Dowe Flats.

Other wildfires across the state:

Bucktail fire

The Bucktail fire burning near Nucla is growing, has been exhibiting extreme fire behavior and is at high risk for spreading, state and federal authorities say. Crews have been using ground teams and air drops to control the fire, which is now covering more than four-and-a-half square miles.

The fire was uncontained Friday evening, authorities said.

No injuries or major damage has been reported, but the fire has produced heavy smoke.

County Road 25 Mesa has been closed due to firefighting efforts. That closure extends from the County Road 25 Mesa and Divide Road intersection to where the pavement starts outside of Nucla, the sheriff’s office said.

Currant Creek fire

The small Currant Creek fire ignited on July 27 has burned around 200 acres near Cedaredge in western Colorado. The fire isn’t growing and crews are in the final stages of firefighting efforts, though dangerous wildfire conditions still cover the area, authorities said.

The fire was 75 percent contained as of Saturday, authorities said.

Currant Creek Road is closed to non-residents at the intersection with Cactus Park road

This is a developing story and will be updated.