Colorado wildfires: Alexander Mountain fire nears full containment, all evacuations lifted

Colorado's latest spate of wildfires is winding down as of Thursday morning. With several more days of rain and cool temperatures expected across the state, conditions are in firefighters' favor.

Officials working on the Alexander Mountain fire west of Loveland lifted all remaining evacuations Wednesday and the fire did not expand. Meanwhile, the Quarry fire is now 100 percent contained.

The only significant wildfire still growing as of Thursday morning is the Bucktail fire burning on the Western Slope near Nucla. That fire has so far posed no threat to people or structures.

Alexander Mountain fire

For the second straight day, firefighters working to put out the Alexander Mountain fire reported zero growth Wednesday. An 8 p.m. update from fire officials put containment at 91 percent, and all remaining evacuation orders have ended.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service show rain is expected through the weekend, raising some concerns about the possibility of flooding or mudslides in burn scars.

"Generally, the pattern of cool and wet conditions continues Friday through Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected each afternoon. The threat of flash flooding will continue each day over the recent burn areas," the NWS said.

The Larimer County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it has identified the specific location the fire started, but it is still working to identify a cause. Lightning or an abandoned campfire are the likeliest sources based on information collected so far, a spokesperson told CPR News. She could not go into further detail as the investigation is ongoing. Information on how to submit tips to investigators is included below.

As of Wednesday, all residents with buildings damaged or destroyed by the fire should already have received a phone call notifying them. The sheriff's office said if you have not received a call, there is no known damage to buildings on your property.

Crews were able to push fire containment up to 91 percent as of Thursday morning.

The size of the fire is estimated at about 9,668 acres or 15 square miles. Officials did not report any additional growth Tuesday or Wednesday.

The fire has destroyed 26 homes and damaged four others. At least 21 outbuildings were also destroyed.

All mandatory evacuation orders related to the fire were downgraded to pre-evacuation warnings on Wednesday.

Residents must have credentials to access their properties. Anyone who still needs credentials can contact the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the U.S. Forest Service is accepting evidence and emailed tips here.

The Forest Service is asking anyone who called the tip line prior to 3 p.m. Friday to call again. It said there was a technical problem with its voicemail system, and while it has received pictures, videos and emails, investigators want to make sure they have not missed important voicemails. The tip line number is 303-275-5266.

Quarry fire

Officials said the Quarry fire was 100 percent contained on Wednesday afternoon. It burned nearly 580 acres. Fire officials lifted all evacuations related to the Quarry fire west of Littleton on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Wednesday that all evacuated residents have returned home. The evacuation center at Dakota Ridge High School shut down Tuesday night.

County officials say residents who are no longer in a pre-evacuation area should make plans to pick up any large animals they dropped off at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Officials said the fire was likely human-caused and they are investigating it as arson.

Bucktail fire

With the Quarry fire fully under control and the Alexander Mountain fire more than 90 percent contained, fire officials working on the Bucktail fire said they have received additional support Wednesday. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office said helicopters will continue to drop water on hot spots Thursday.

The fire's size is estimated at 4,155 acres, nearly 6 square miles, the Montrose County Sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon. The fire is 10 percent contained.

No buildings are in danger and no evacuations are in place.

The U.S. Forest Service updated some road closures Wednesday.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon storms "brought increased wind and light rain to the area," but they did not have a substantial impact on fire activity.

The fire's cause is still unknown.

This is a developing story and may be updated.