WATCH LIVE: 75th Anniversary Reminiscences with violinist Robert McDuffie

Join the Aspen Music Festival and School for a special recital you can watch LIVE at CPRClassical.org.



Aspen livestreams are BACK for their 75th anniversary season. Throughout the summer, experience all the fun and excitement of a free summer music festival concert from the comfort of your own home.



Next Stream: August 14, 7:30 p.m.



PROGRAM:



VIVALDI: Concerto in G minor, RV 315, "Summer" from Il cimento dell’armonia e dell’inventione, “The Four Seasons,” op. 8, no. 2

MIKE MILLS: Stardancers' Waltz from Concerto for Violin, Rock Band, and String Orchestra

PROKOFIEV: Andante cantabile and Allegro from Sonata in C major for Two Violins, op. 56

CHAUSSON: Sicilienne from Concert in D major, op. 21

STRAVINSKY: Tarantella from Suite italienne

BERNSTEIN: Agathon from Serenade, after Plato's Symposium

PHILIP GLASS: Movement IV from Violin Concerto No. 2, "The American Four Seasons"



Robert McDuffie, violin

Derek Wang, harpsichord

