ADA accessibility and waterline improvements are coming soon to the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs

Work is set to get underway at Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

The main focus of the multi-phase project is to modernize the park’s water system. Workers will install about a mile and a half of new water lines and nine additional fire hydrants.

The upgrade is a collaboration between the parks department, Colorado Springs Utilities, the city's fire department, and the city's Office of Accessibility. Tribal consultations have also been conducted ahead of the initial phase of the project, according to the city.

Once complete, the upgrades should provide a more reliable water source for firefighters. The resulting increase in water pressure should also help restroom efficiency.

Additional work includes enhancements to certain parking and trail areas. Crews will also replace around 3,200 feet of asphalt to create a fully accessible parking lot as well as a more ADA compliant hard surface trail to the Central Garden.

Work is expected to begin in September, with the final phase of construction scheduled for completion by Memorial Day 2025.

The park will remain open during construction but intermittent road and trail closures will occur.

A public meeting for more information is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14 at Coronado High School.