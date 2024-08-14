Colorado students filed highest number of reports in Safe2Tell’s history in 2023-24

Colorado students reported more concerns about suicide, bullying, and issues with schools and home life last school year than ever before.

Safe2Tell saw 28,218 reports for the 2023-24 school year, the highest ever in the anonymous reporting system’s history and a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year.

"Colorado’s students and communities have demonstrated constant vigilance, as evidenced by the substantial increase in Safe2Tell reports that the program received this school year,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “It’s never been harder to be a young person, and we must remain committed to our children’s safety, mental health, and wellbeing.”

Students and others can contact Safe2Tell to make anonymous reports to local law enforcement and school officials. It is not an emergency response unit nor mental health counseling service provider, though officials can refer students and families to support services.

In July, the end of the official school year, there were 738 reports, a 17.5 percent increase from June and a 50 percent rise over July 2023. The most common issues reported in July were suicide (130), cyberbullying (38), and welfare checks (36).

“This increase in reports reflects a collective commitment to creating a safer environment for every student,” explained Safe2Tell Director Stacey Jenkins. “We look forward to building on this progress in the upcoming school year.”

AG points to social media

In July, Safe2Tell received information about a student bullying another student based on their appearance. School teams notified the parents and will take disciplinary action, monitoring the situation when school resumes. Another report highlighted a student using drugs and pressuring others to do the same. School teams are aware, and the dean and counselor will meet with the student when the fall semester begins.

In the past interviews, Weiser said social media is part of the reason for the rise in bullying, anxiety and depression in teens.

But he told CPR in November that what underlies the youth mental health crisis is a constellation of factors.

“It's also clear the pandemic was really hard for young people and the state of our democracy, the rise in gun violence, the challenges around climate change, all leave young people feeling that the state of our world is not in a good place and a lot of them are internalizing that. …Young people, I believe, put more pressure on themselves today than I believe I did.”

Some of that pressure also comes from parents.

False reports

False reports made up 3.7 percent of all reports submitted to the program this year. Those are reports that contain untrue information and are submitted with the intent to harm, injure or bully another person. That number has gradually crept up over the years.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org, by texting S2TCO to 738477, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.