WATCH: Day 4 of the 2024 DNC VP Kamala Harris set to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

The fourth and final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. word
- The main programming at the DNC Day 4 is set to begin around 4:30 p.m. MT.
- Listen to NPR Special Coverage from Chicago starting at 7 p.m. MT.
Now Playing
Thursday is the fourth and final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president.
The daily theme for Thursday is “For Our Future.”
Thursday's top speakers:
- Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
- Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina
- Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida