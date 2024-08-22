WATCH: Day 4 of the 2024 DNC VP Kamala Harris set to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president.

The fourth and final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. word

The main programming at the DNC Day 4 is set to begin around 4:30 p.m. MT .

. Listen to NPR Special Coverage from Chicago starting at 7 p.m. MT.

Thursday is the fourth and final day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president.

The daily theme for Thursday is “For Our Future.”

Thursday's top speakers: