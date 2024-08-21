WATCH: Day 3 of the 2024 DNC. VP pick Tim Walz will accept nomination. President Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi set to speak.

The third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will begin Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. MT.
- The main programming at the DNC Day 3 is set to begin around 4:30 p.m. MT.
- Watch or listen to NPR Special Coverage from Chicago starting at 7 p.m. MT.
Now Playing
Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will keynote Wednesday night at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Wednesday's daily theme is "A Fight for our Freedoms."
Wednesday's top speakers:
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan
Previous coverage: