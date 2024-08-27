Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Aspen to fundraise for Harris-Walz campaign

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Colorado for a fundraiser later this week as part of his wife’s run for the presidency.

Emhoff will deliver remarks at a campaign reception in Aspen on Friday. The event will not be open to the public. Tickets to the reception start at $500, with more expensive tickets costing up to $25,000. Those higher-priced slots include a photo with Emhoff.

Emhoff’s Colorado visit is the second this month from a high-profile member of the Harris-Walz campaign. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made a brief stop in Denver on Aug. 13 during a coast-to-coast fundraising blitz.

Aspen has been a fundraising destination for both the Democratic and Republican presidential campaigns recently. Former president and current Republican nominee Donald Trump held a fundraising event in Aspen in early August, where attendees paid a minimum of $25,000 to attend a private dinner.

Federal campaign finance reports show the Harris campaign is vastly outraising the Trump campaign, as of July 31. The Democrat ticket, which inherited funds from President Joe Biden’s halted campaign, has raised nearly $500 million, with most of the money coming in after Biden’s withdrawal. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign reports raising nearly $270 million.