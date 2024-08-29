Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to do this Labor Day Weekend

As summer comes to a close, Colorado offers a variety of arts and culture events to soak up the last bit of warm weather and celebrate the arts. From fine art to car shows to live music spanning a variety of genres, there’s an event for everyone.

Greg Carpenter, Opera Colorado’s longtime general and artistic director, announces his departure

After twenty years, Opera Colorado will be under new artistic leadership, starting next year. General and artistic director Greg Carpenter announced he is leaving the company.

"I feel like I'm ready to make a change and I think the company is ready for a change," Carpenter told CPR News. "My time at this company has been some of the most rewarding work, both in terms of what we've been able to accomplish at Opera Colorado over these years and the tremendous generosity of the people that I have gotten to work with."

But now, he said, it’s time for fresh leadership.

Matthew Staver for Opera Colorado Greg Carpenter at the 2024 Opera Colorado Gala.

While this marks the end of his tenure at Opera Colorado, Carpenter clarified that he's not retiring; he plans to stay in Denver to explore new opportunities. And he still has the company’s 24-25 season ahead of him.

"I'm excited to make this coming season a great season. A season of tremendous art, great artists, and a celebration of not where we've been, but the great opportunities of where we're going," he said.

Carpenter’s touch will still be felt on the following season, too, since the company sets its schedule two years in advance.

Opera Colorado's upcoming season opens with Donizetti's "The Daughter of the Regiment" Nov. 9.

Oktoberfest returns to Beaver Creek

Autumn isn’t here quite yet, that isn’t stopping Beaver Creek from raising a glass to the season. Beaver Creek’s annual Oktoberfest takes place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, offering a weekend of Bavarian food, beer and merriment. The festival runs at various times throughout the weekend, with suggested arrival times on each day to accommodate parking and transportation.

Arts and culture events this weekend

Music and art fans are spoiled for choice on this Labor Day weekend and theater lovers have a couple of different options.

Front Range

Art: For something a little different, consider Tom Everhart’s new show at Fascination St. Fine Art, showcasing works based on his unique relationship with Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. The artist will be making two appearances at the gallery, Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, offering visitors a chance to hear about his process and maybe even go home with an iconic piece of art.

Music: For Latin music fans, global sensation Carín León will perform at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater, Thursday, August 29.

Music: Swallow Hill Music in Denver offers group classes for a variety of instruments starting September 3rd. This eight-week session boasts a lineup of 143 classes, catering to aspiring musicians of all ages and skill levels. Taught by a team of 32 professional musicians.

Theater: The Arvada Center opens its 24-25 season this Friday with the musical Waitress, running through October 13th. The show features music by Sara Bareilles and celebrates themes of friendship and finding your voice.

Northern Colorado

Arts: The Estes Park Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show features the work of numerous artists and craftspeople over the long weekend. Admission is free, and attendees can expect to see a variety of mediums from painting to jewelry to woodworking.

Music: Grammy-winning artist Rick Springfield plays at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley Friday night.

Music: If Swing is more your style, the Exchange in Fort Collins hosts an evening of live music and dancing on Saturday to the tunes of Groovilization.

Other fun: Car enthusiasts can check out the Cruise-In Car Show in Windsor on August 31st. The event will feature a wide array of vehicles, a live band, and food vendors.

Southern Colorado

Film: The Independent Film Society of Colorado (IFSOC) presents a screening of The Divided Brain, a film exploring the human brain, on Thursday at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.

Music: Saturday night, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss headline an all-ages show at the new Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs.

Western Slope

Theater: The Art Center and The Theatre Project present a production of Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor this weekend in Grand Junction. Show runs Friday through Sunday.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

