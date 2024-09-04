Mule deer with bucket lid around its neck for weeks rescued by Colorado Wildlife staff

A mule deer doe that was living with a bucket lid around her neck for weeks in southwestern Colorado has finally been set free after state wildlife officers removed it earlier this week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife CPW staff rescued a mule deer with a bucket lid around its neck.

The wildlife rescue took place Sept. 1 after Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff worked for weeks to track down and immobilize the doe since it was reported on Aug. 12, officials posted on social media.

"Well, Chimney Rock [District Wildlife Manager] Cody Rarick finally caught up to her Sunday night and was able to dart her to get the job done," the agency wrote.

After the doe was tranquilized, she was given an ear tag to alert hunters about her recent sedation. Shortly after the lid was removed, the deer was then given a reversal drug and was promptly back on its feet.

Officials said the doe is a mother to two fawns and that they stayed close as Rarick worked to free the bucket lid from their mother's neck.

"It was only thanks to the Pagosa/Aspen Springs community for keeping an eye out and for the multiple folks who care deeply about our wildlife making reports that we were able to track this deer down," officials said. "Thanks to everyone who made this rescue possible."