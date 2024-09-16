Penrose funeral home owners accept plea deal in federal case, vacating trial

The owners of the Return to Nature funeral home, where 190 decomposing bodies were found in a Penrose facility, have told the federal court hearing their case they want to change their plea. Jon and Carie Hallford originally plead not guilty in April and were headed to trial this month.

Instead, they now appear to have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The Hallfords each filed disposition notices Sept. 12 in the U.S. District Court of Colorado. These are formal notices indicating a resolution has been found between prosecution and defense attorneys. The Hallfords requested hearings “for the court to consider the proposed plea agreement.”

Documents in the case do not lay out the specifics of a potential plea deal and federal prosecutors declined an interview request from CPR News.

However, Crystina Page, the mother of one of the deceased found at the Penrose location, said federal prosecutors met with family members earlier this month to present details on the agreement. She said the agreement would have the Hallfords serving between about 6 years and 15 years on their federal charges.

“I don't want to say any of us were surprised,” Page said. “It’s not information that we really wanted to hear, but (the meeting with prosecutors) softened the blow.”

Page said she had wanted a trial in the case because it would provide an opportunity to publicly litigate the Hallfords’ management of the funeral home, and learn details about its operation. According to Page, disclosure will not happen as part of the plea deal.

Authorities responding to a report of a foul odor at the Return to Nature site found the improperly stored remains in October 2023. The story attracted international headlines and helped lead to new laws in Colorado to regulate the state’s funeral industry. Prior to the signing of the legislation earlier this year, Colorado was the last state in the nation without such regulations.

Following Thursday’s filings, the federal trial for the Hallfords scheduled to begin this month was vacated. The couple will now return to court for their change of plea hearing, scheduled for October 24.