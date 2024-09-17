Crews working to contain Pearl fire, which was likely human-caused but is no longer growing

Updated on Sept. 17, 2024, at 3:36 p.m.

Fire crews are still working to contain the Pearl fire, which authorities said was likely human-caused but is no longer spreading near Crystal Lakes.

Evacuation orders are still in place for residents near Black Mountain. Authorities rescinded evacuation orders for residents who live north of County Road 80C to the Wyoming state line but warned people in those areas and those living west of Red Feather Lakes to be ready to evacuate if the fire spreads or conditions worsen.

The U.S. Forest Service took charge of the fire response Tuesday morning. Incident Commander Mike Smith said investigators think the wildfire started on private property and said teams were focusing on keeping the fire from spreading while surveying neighborhoods to form a plan to protect homes and businesses if conditions worsen.

The fire is uncontained has burned about one-quarter of a square mile

No injuries or major damage has been reported

Firefighters from multiple departments are working to contain the fire on the ground and are calling in air-drops from small tanker aircraft

The National Weather Service expects conditions that could fuel the fire’s spread, including low humidity and winds that could gust up to 40 mph on Tuesday

Air-drops are expected to continue Tuesday, with some aircraft scooping water from Carter Lake, according to Larimer County Natural Resources. Gov. Jared Polis on Monday declared the wildfire a disaster emergency to increase access to federal resources.

A new evacuation center has been set up at the Livermore Community Church, 284 W. County Road 74E in Livermore.

This is a developing story and will be updated.