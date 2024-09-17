CPR Classical Presents: Anne Akiko Meyers with the Colorado Symphony

Who says you can’t have it all? Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers has been playing in front of audiences since she appeared twice on the The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson at the age of 11! Now 54, she’s been called “the Wonder Woman of commissioning” by The Strad Magazine for her work in commissioning new pieces for the violin. In 2013 she was gifted the lifetime use of the "Vieuxtemps” Guarneri del Gesu violin, thought to be the most expensive violin ever sold to date. Her touring schedule rivals a rock star’s. She’s a mother of two girls soon to be teenagers. And if that isn’t enough, she was the music director for the Laguna Beach Music Festival this past summer.

Whew!

CPR Classical is delighted to present the fabulous Anne Akiko Meyers with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday, October 4th. Meyers will play Felix Mendelssohn's only violin concerto with the orchestra.



"The piece starts at 80 miles per hour," Meyers told CPR Classical. "It's filled with so many great melodies, one right after another. That's why audiences have loved it since it was written over 150 years ago."

CPR Classical's midday host Karla Walker will welcome the audience from the stage. Join Karla, Anne Akiko Meyers and conductor Douglas Boyd after the concert for a free Audience Talkback where they will talk about the incredible story behind Meyers' violin.

