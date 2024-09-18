Denver’s [margins.] book festival seeks to redefine literary arts with drag, comedy and a neighborhood full of events

In the heart of Denver's Santa Fe Arts District, The Word, a nonprofit that describes itself as a ‘Storytelling Sanctuary,’ offers a celebration of storytelling this weekend with the second annual [margins.] Book Festival.

The event, which aims to showcase the diversity of literary arts and challenge traditional notions of who gets to tell stories, includes a book fair and art walk.

"Our core value is collective abundance," The Word founder and co-executive director Viniyanka Prasad explains. "We don't have to act from a place of scarcity. We don't have to pretend that there isn't enough for us to create, to share amongst each other."

That philosophy underpins the festival, which seeks to amplify voices that are often overlooked in mainstream literary circles. The event's name, stylized as [margins.], highlights that mission.

"We wanted to change that framing of saying that this is not a community that is marginalized, but we're working in the margins because we don't have the access to the dominant platforms or dominant cultural conversations," explained Chris Aguilar-Garcia, programs director at The Word.

But what exactly constitutes literary art in this context? Aguilar-Garcia offers this broad definition: "It is a celebration of the written word, which is books and poetry and the things we typically think of with literary (arts), but as well, that's film, that's art. It's really the language of artistic expression."

This expansive view is reflected in the festival's diverse programming. The two days include everything from traditional author panels and book signings to more unconventional offerings, like a drag dance performance, comedy shows and a youth poetry activity. There's even a coloring station connected to an upcoming Denver Art Museum exhibit, The Art of Maurice Sendak.

The festival also serves as an intersection between local and national literary scenes. Prasad mentions collaborations with local organizations like Art From the Ashes and Sidewalk Poets, as well as appearances by National Book Award finalists Karla Cornejo Villavicencio and Aaliyah Bilal. Bestselling author R.O. Kwon and Pulitzer finalist Ingrid Rojas Contreras are also set to participate.

"It's really this melding that we're getting to do of the rich space that we have here locally, and also expanding our imagination, possibility beyond those borders as well," Prasad said.

Organizers also say they hope the event will bring more attention to Denver as a center for cultural and literary activity.

Courtesy of Adrienne Kendall Opening keynote discussion with authors K-Ming Chang (left) and Nate Marshall and editor Nicole Counts at the 2022 [margins.] Literary Conference + Book Festival.

The event spans Saturday and Sunday, with activities spread throughout the Santa Fe Arts District. This format allows for a sense of immersion that Prasad believes is crucial to the festival experience.

"There's an energy that I think will be picked up in all of these different things happening sort of simultaneously, continuously. There really is this chance to just steep yourself in storytelling," she said.

For those planning to attend, Aguilar-Garcia offers some advice: "Be prepared to be surprised and to be open to what's in front of you." He suggests starting at one end of Santa Fe Drive and working your way down the blocks, as many businesses and galleries along the strip will be participating in festival activities.

As Denver's literary scene continues to grow and evolve, events like the [margins.] Book Festival hopes to play a crucial role in shaping the conversation around whose stories get told and how.

By bringing together local and national voices to explore both traditional and experimental forms of storytelling, the festival aims to create a space where ‘collective abundance’ isn't just a philosophy, but a lived experience.