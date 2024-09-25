The Stanley Hotel will host an ‘immersive scare experience’ for one weekend in October

The Stanley Hotel is leaning into its status as a horror movie destination.

Next month, horror movie production studio Blumhouse and streaming platform Peacock will take over the hotel for a weekend event dubbed "Overnightmare.” The event will be held on October 18 to 20.

The hotel, which inspired Stephen King’s novel and its subsequent film adaptation The Shining, has long been a popular tourist spot for horror movie connoisseurs.

Hotel rooms will be transformed into specially themed rooms based on four Blumhouse films: “Insidious,” “The Purge,” “Freaky” and “Happy Death Day.” Each theme’s fright factor varies, with “Insidious” being the scariest experience and “Happy Death Day” being the least.

Outside their hotel rooms, guests will participate in “immersive scare experiences” that feature interactive activities, characters and storylines.

The hotel warns that the experience contains strobe effects, loud noises, prop weaponry and gore. “Overnightmare” is only open to customers over the age of 21.

The Stanley Hotel was set to be sold to an Arizona-based nonprofit, but that deal collapsed. Its current owners are still keen to sell, with the state of Colorado appearing to be the frontrunner.