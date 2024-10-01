WATCH: Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz vice presidential debate

Debate coverage on CBS News 24/7 will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. MT. The debate will begin at 7 p.m. MT. You can read more on CPR's 2024 Election coverage here.

Now Playing

Tonight, vice presidential candidates Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off during their first debate, hosted by CBS. This will be the only time the two candidates will meet on stage before Election Day.

This debate comes after the second presidential debate and the first time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off.

Trump announced Vance as his running mate on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Harris chose Walz just weeks after she was chosen to replace President Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate."

Here's what to know:

The debate will take place in New York City, N.Y. CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan are moderating the debate.

People can watch live coverage on CBS News 24/7 starting at 2 p.m. MT ahead of the debate, which will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT.

It will also air live on CBS, CBS News Streaming Network and Paramount+ and stream live without a cable login on CBSNews.com.

NPR will have a live blog reporting on the debate as it happens and provide on-air analysis afterward.

Here are the rules:

The debate will last 90 minutes

Both candidates agreed to a set of rules

There will be no audience

Candidates will each take a stand behind podiums

No prewritten notes

Topics and questions will not be shared in advance

Unlike the presidential debates, microphones will remain on but CBS News reserves the right to turn them off

Each candidate will get two minutes to answer each question, then each candidate gets one minute for further rebuttals

Candidates will have two minutes for closing statements

Vance won a virtual coin toss and will go second with his closing statement

This will likely be the last debate before Election Day on Nov. 5.

Harris did challenge Trump to one more debate on Oct. 23, but the former president declined.