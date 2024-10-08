Alamosa breaks daily temperature records for October as Southern Colorado continues to see record hot weather

Temperatures continue to tie or break record highs across Southern Colorado.

Alamosa has continually broken the recorded high temperatures recently, said Kathleen Torgerson, Lead Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“(Alamosa has) broken records consecutively, seven days in a row, from late September all the way into October," Torgerson said.

Typically, Alamosa experiences Autumn highs in the upper 60s. However, from Sept. 30 until Oct. 6 the city hovered around 80 degrees.

On Saturday, Colorado Springs and Limon also set new recorded high temperatures in the upper 80s.

National Weather Service

Meanwhile, Pueblo and La Junta broke records this past week with temperatures in the 90s.

The extended hot weather is concerning for officials as the growth from summer dries into tinder.

“We grew a lot of fine fuels, which are those grasses and things like that and now that's curing,” said Torgerson. “So, as we continue into this dry pattern we’ll have to worry about fire danger increasing and becoming more of a risk.”

The Douglas County sheriff recently issued Stage 2 fire restrictions and last Friday the El Paso County Sheriff issued Stage I fire restrictions.