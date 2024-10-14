6th Congressional District: Minor party and independent candidates

Meet the minor party and write-in candidates running for Colorado's Sixth Congressional District, which wraps around Denver’s eastern and southern suburbs and includes the cities of Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, Englewood and Ken Caryl.

Travis Nicks, Approval Voting Party

Travis Nicks is a software developer with an emphasis on leadership, according to his Linkedin profile. Nicks ran for state House with the Libertarian Party in 2004 and according to Colorado Community Media, he also ran for Littleton City Council in 2009. Approval voting is an electoral approach in which voters signal their approval for as many candidates as they wish in a race, without ranking them, and the candidate with the most overall approval wins. Nicks has a degree from the University of Denver where he studied Telecommunications and International Studies.

John Kittleson, Libertarian Party

This is John Kittleson’s second run for office. He ran for the First Congressional District in 2022 with the Libertarian Party. According to his campaign account on X (formerly Twitter), his three main campaign points are “School Choice, End Corporate Welfare and a Simplified Tax System.” The Libertarian Party is against government interference in people’s “personal, family and business decisions,” according to its website.

Brad Nickle, Unaffiliated - Write-in

CPR News was unable to find a campaign website or other information for Nickle.