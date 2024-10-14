Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 6 race

Colorado’s 6th Congressional District curves around the eastern and southern sides of the Denver area, anchored by the cities of Aurora and Centennial. Voting patterns suggest Democrats should have around a 15-point advantage here.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow flipped the seat to blue in 2018 and has held it by ever wider margins in his subsequent races. This year he faces a challenge from Republican John Fabbricatore, a former high-ranking immigration official who has made border policy and the public safety situation in Aurora major platforms in his campaign.

Also on the ballot are candidates from the Libertarian and Approval Voting parties and an unaffiliated write-in option.

Meet the candidates in Colorado's Congressional District 6 race