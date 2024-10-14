KRCC’s 2024 Election voter guide for Southern Colorado

The 2024 general election is here. Southern Colorado voters will not only have statewide decisions to make but will also vote on hot-button issues like recreational marijuana.

It’s a lot of information but KRCC has put together this guide to help you understand the issues on your ballot as well as how to navigate the voting process before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Happy voting!

Statewide Propositions and Amendments

Southern Colorado Congressional District Races

Board of Regents and Board of Education Races

Find out more about the candidates for the Board of Education here and Board of Regents here.

El Paso County Commissioner Races

KRCC News sent questions to candidates based on issues that voters said are some of the most critical facing El Paso County. Here are the answers provided by the candidates running for El Paso County Commission district seats 2, 3 and 4.

District 2

Bernard Byers

Carrie Geitner (candidate has not filled out survey yet)

(candidate has not filled out survey yet) Garfield Johnson (candidate has not filled out survey yet)

District 3

District 4

Detra Duncan

Cory Applegate (candidate has not filled out survey yet)

(candidate has not filled out survey yet) Luis Ybarra Jr. (candidate has not filled out survey yet)

Related Coverage WATCH: El Paso County Commissioner District 2 candidate forum

Colorado Springs Measures

Ballot Issue 2C (coming soon) Ballot Question 2D (coming soon) Ballot Question 300 (coming soon)

Southern Colorado Ballot Issues

Voters around the region will be asked to decide on funding for all kinds of things that affect everyday life in their communities, like schools, affordable housing, public safety, emergency medical services and fire departments, and recreational facilities like swimming pools and golf courses.

Explore the issues with this interactive map and table here.

El Paso County candidate forums, presented by the League of Women Voters

Other Resources