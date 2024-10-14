Meet the candidates in RTD’s District F race

Who's running?
What's your elevator pitch for why voters should choose you?
Bernard P. Celestin
I recently retired from RTD as an Operator, so I am speaking from personal knowledge and I understand the need of what will best keep the agency moving forward.
Kathleen Chandler
I will look for and fight for common sense solutions to crime on RTD, scrutinize budget increases, and fight for flexibility within RTD to service the wider non-downtown ridership.
What is the biggest problem facing RTD right now, and what would you do to fix it?
Bernard P. Celestin
A very low ridership count that could be blamed on a number of reasons including work from home. I would talk to RTD management, local and state officials to promote as a group the value of RTD to the greater community.
Kathleen Chandler
RTD has an image problem. Crime, unreliability, and poor management have led to drastically decreased ridership. Without riders on RTD, why have the system? Taxpayers are not getting what they pay for, and those who are transit-dependent are being left waiting … at the light rail stop.
Planned and unplanned maintenance projects made the light rail system very unreliable this summer. What can be done to better balance infrastructure needs with riders' needs?
Bernard P. Celestin
Keeping in mind that things will break down, with that being said, a strong proactive maintenance program and a transparent attitude to the riders is much needed at this time.
Kathleen Chandler
RTD needs to prioritize maintenance during off-peak hours. A schedule must be adhered to to service the entire system over time. If you maintain your car with occasional oil changes, it will perform better longer. Buses and rail lines are no different. Regular care of rail lines is essential to provide ongoing reliable service.
RTD has struggled to restore services cut during the pandemic. What would you do to address that?
Bernard P. Celestin
RTD needs to hire many more operators and also need to have a safe and clean transportation system that the public would appreciate.
Kathleen Chandler
RTD is not flexible enough to adjust to changing needs. Once ridership increases, RTD should put resources into that area. E.g. downtown Denver is no longer the main hub for business commuters; RTD needs to move assets to accommodate changing demographics. Paid ridership increases revenue. Fares account for less than 5% of RTD’s operating costs on a budget of $1 billion. More riders increase safety.
RTD cut many commuter-focused express buses during the pandemic and prioritized bus lines used by essential workers and transit-dependent riders. Should RTD change that strategy and invest in more commuter services again? Why or why not?
Bernard P. Celestin
Yes.
That may help some companies to start bringing their employees back to the office.
Kathleen Chandler
Yes.
Buses are more flexible than rail lines. That flexibility helps those who are transit-dependent receive the services they need quickly and at an overall lower cost to the taxpayer.
What should RTD do to make passengers feel safer?
Bernard P. Celestin
Continue to expand the security team and improve the cameras on bus and rail.
Kathleen Chandler
Increasing ridership creates a safer atmosphere. RTD should also create intergovernmental agreements with cities in its jurisdiction that will allow for a broader police presence from other agencies. Enforcement of current laws, including fare enforcement, will cut down on vagrancy.
How many times have you used public transit in the last six months? What do you primarily use transit for? If you don't use it, why not?
Bernard P. Celestin
0-10
As a retired bus operator for RTD, I still ride the bus to go downtown and longer trips when possible.
Kathleen Chandler
0-10
My husband worked in Lakewood. We live is SE Aurora. We often used RTD to cut down on the use of two cars when meeting for events and other social occasions.
Should RTD continue to save money toward the Boulder-Longmont train, and other unfinished FasTracks projects — even if that eventually cuts into RTD's ability to provide service now? Why?
Bernard P. Celestin
Yes.
Because that project is greatly needed and it gets more expensive by the day.
Kathleen Chandler
No.
I am not aware of a study that shows the Boulder-Longmont train is needed. The cost of that project is out of control. The current system is failing and to continue to build an unneeded rail system at the cost of those who need a ride now is a waste and a disservice not only to the transit-dependent but to the broader taxpayer.
Would you support extending GM and CEO Debra Johnson's contract when it expires in 2025? Why or why not?
Bernard P. Celestin
Yes.
Ms. Johnson is doing a great job, the question is how much help is she getting from the Board and other senior leadership members of RTD in order to keep this agency a leading transportation agency in the United States.
Kathleen Chandler
Not sure.
I would like to have Ms. Johnson clarify her role as the GM of RTD. She owes those transit-dependent citizens and the taxpayer at large an explanation of the issues and concerns in RTD. I look forward to a positive dialogue about how RTD can become more efficient and responsive to the needs of the community.