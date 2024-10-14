University of Colorado Board of Regents: Congressional District 5

After being chosen to fill a vacancy on the CU Board of Regents three years ago, Republican incumbent Ken Montera is once again on the campaign trail, this time hoping to secure a full six-year term. He faces a challenge from Democrat Axel Brown who wants to bring a student-level perspective to the board.

Axel Brown, Democrat

Axel Brown walked across the stage as a University of Colorado Colorado Springs graduate just last spring, and he’s already angling to make a return to higher education.

Brown, an army veteran, graduated from UCCS with a bachelor’s degree before moving on to pursue a master’s degree in social work. During his time there, he was involved in student government and was eventually elected student body president as a senior.

On his campaign website, Brown said he felt underrepresented by the board as a UCCS student. He hopes to represent both students and the wider Southern Colorado community if elected to the board.

“I am dedicated to fighting for a more affordable college education for every student in Colorado, regardless of background,” Brown wrote. “I will work closely with legislators, faculty, staff, and students to understand their educational and financial needs and will find a way to accomplish these needs in a manner that is financially sustainable and affordable for our biggest constituency, the CU student population.”

Brown also said he’s committed to increasing public safety across the CU system. The CU system was already debating concealed carry policies on its campuses before two people were killed at an on-campus housing complex by a UCCS student in March. State lawmakers banned on-campus concealed carry, starting July 1 of this year.

“Drawing from my personal encounters with loss, both on my own campus and those of my family members, I am determined to advocate for comprehensive safety measures, proactive community engagement, and efficient crisis response protocols that address the daily challenges faced by our CU campuses,” he said.

Brown has raised about $1,760 dollars in campaign donations, as of his Sept. 26 campaign finance disclosure.

Ken Montera, Republican

Montera, the current vice-chair, is back up for reelection just two years after winning his first race for Regent.

The CU Boulder alum and corporate businessman was first named to the board by Gov. Jared Polis after Chance Hill vacated his seat to move out-of-state. The following year, he won a vacancy election to fill out the final two years of Hill’s term.

Montera has worked for major companies like Johnson & Johnson, Pepsi Co., and the parent company of Bath & Body Works. During his initial run for regent, Montera said he was inspired to seek the job by his formative years as a business student at CU.

As he seeks reelection, Montera is touting his achievements on the board as a reason for voters to pick him again. He is the chair of the board’s investment advisory committee, which oversees the university’s investments, as well as the vice chair of the finance committee.

“As Regent, I have worked to bring back the rich tradition of higher education where students are taught ‘how to think, not what to think,’ regardless of their area of study,” Montera said.

Montera said he aims to make a degree from the CU system easier to achieve by making digital programs more accessible, which he describes as “an expectation of modern college students.” In addition, he said he will strive to keep tuition costs down.

“We do this in part by streamlining policies, reducing bureaucracy, and ensuring that what we offer provides significant value to the student during their time at CU and after graduation,” Montera said.

Montera has raised nearly $10,000 in campaign donations. Additionally, he loaned his campaign $20,000.