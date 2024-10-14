University of Colorado Board of Regents: Congressional District 3

Longstanding Board of Regents member Glen Gallegos has reached his term limit, meaning Congressional District 3 is getting its first new regent since 2012.

Whoever is elected to represent CO-3 is tasked with representing Colorado’s largest district on the board. It covers the entire western side of the state, and stretches east to include communities along the southern portion of the I-25 corridor. While the district doesn’t include any CU campuses, it is still vital for the University of Colorado, which aims to attract students from all parts of the state.

Ray Scott, Republican

After 12 years representing Mesa and Garfield counties in both chambers of the Colorado legislature, Ray Scott is hoping to round out his political career with a stint in the Board of Regents.

Scott’s policy page on his website is blank as of September 24. He has not responded to a CPR News’ request for information about his platform.

Scott told the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel he would champion fiscal transparency if elected to the board.

“With CU’s massive budget of over $6 billion per year and $10 billion per year economic impact to Colorado’s economy, it is imperative to keep CU in a position to serve its 37,000 students and people of Colorado as the flagship institution of higher education,” he told the Daily Sentinel.

During his time as a lawmaker, Scott didn’t introduce any bills on higher education. Instead he focused significantly on transportation, passing laws on things like regulating commercial vehicles and drivers and expanding kiosk services for the DMV. He also sponsored a bill requiring the state to disclose the names of all its vendors online. He did sponsor bills to put more money into school construction and to enroll more high school students in advanced placement classes.

While he served entirely under Democratic governors, Scott saw around two-thirds of his bills signed into law.

Scott has raised about $11,000 through campaign donations as of his Sept. 26 campaign finance disclosure.

Robert B. Logan, Democrat

Born and raised in Durango, Robert B. Logan retired last year after a long teaching career and is hoping to bring his experience as an educator to the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

Prior to teaching at Durango High School for over two decades, Logan served in the Air Force and worked as a minister at a local church. Logan said his 27 years of experience working at a public school would help the board address the evolving needs of students.

Logan said that he hopes to help the CU system grow its partnership with colleges and high schools in CO-3.

“I will be looking for ways to make CU as accessible and affordable as possible for the diverse range of students coming from CD3,” Logan wrote on his website.

Logan’s campaign has raised over $12,000 in donations, as of his Sept. 26 campaign finance disclosure.