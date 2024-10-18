Colorado’s Ultimate Film Festival Guide: 30+ Events for Movie Lovers in 2024-2025

Colorado film lovers are eagerly awaiting news on whether Boulder will become the new home for the Sundance Film Festival. While this development could significantly boost the state's cinematic profile, movie buffs need not wait. Colorado already offers a rich variety of film festivals.
The state’s many film festivals present a diverse array of cinematic experiences throughout the year. From prestigious international events to niche gatherings celebrating specific genres, Colorado’s communities provide a unique setting for film enthusiasts.
This guide highlights major festivals, mountain town events, and specialized showcases that reflect Colorado's vibrant film culture. Whether you're interested in world premieres, independent productions, or documentaries focused on specific issues, Colorado's film festivals cater to a wide range of tastes and interests.
Major International Festivals
Colorado's largest film festival, showcasing over 250 films and attracting nearly 55,000 attendees. It features red-carpet premieres and a diverse international lineup.
When: November 1 - 10, 2024
Where: Denver
Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF)
A four-day celebration of global cinema, BIFF is known for its filmmaker gatherings and live music events.
When: March 13 - 16, 2025
Where: Boulder
This prestigious event nestled in the San Juan Mountains is renowned for its intimate setting and world-class curation. It attracts cinephiles and industry professionals alike, often premiering Oscar contenders.
When: August - September 2025 (dates TBA)
Where: Telluride
Mountain Town Festivals
Ridgway Independent Film Festival
Nestled between two mountain ranges on Colorado's Western Slope, Ridgway has been a certified Creative District since 2013. The festival focuses on independent films at the historic Sherbino Theater and at the Space to Create Building.
When: November 14 - 17, 2024.
Where: Ridgway
A premier North American short film festival held annually in April, drawing global audiences and filmmakers for screenings, panels, and workshops.
When: April 1 - 6, 2025
Where: Aspen and Carbondale
Ouray International Film Festival
This four-day event features independent films, long-form debates, panel discussions, parties and many filmmakers. Wright Opera House, erected in 1888, is the main venue.
When: June 19 - 22, 2025
Where: Ouray
Running since 1979, this festival brings international cinema to the mountains, screening in charming historical venues.
When: September (dates TBA)
Where: Aspen and Carbondale
One of the country's oldest film festivals, focusing on shorts, independent dramas, comedies, and documentaries.
When: September (dates TBA)
Where: Breckenridge
A celebration of independent cinema in one of Colorado's premier ski resorts.
When: December 4-7, 2025
Where: Vail
Niche Festivals
This festival showcases thought-provoking documentaries on civil rights, music, the environment, democracy and social issues. Featuring both submitted and curated films.
When: Oct 17 - 19
Where: Denver
Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival
The festival, which originated from a conversation in 1987, has become North America's longest-running women's film festival, showcasing films by and about women.
When: Oct 18 - 20, 2024
Where: Colorado Springs
The Denver Underground Film Festival
Since 1997, the Denver Underground Film Festival has showcased independent filmmakers from Colorado and beyond.
When: Nov. 18 - 20, 2024
Where: Denver
Presenting the best in Jewish cinema with Jewish interest and Israeli content.
When: January 23 - February 2, 2025
Where: Denver
Colorado Environmental Film Festival
Dedicated to building awareness around environmental issues through cinema.
When: February, 2025
Where: Golden
ACT Human Rights Film Festival
The Colorado State University ACT Human Rights Film Festival provides northern Colorado access to the most current human rights films.
When: April 2 - 6, 2025
Where: Fort Collins
This dynamic festival showcases the rich diversity and creativity of the Latinx community through four distinct programming streams: Chicano Independent Filmmakers, Latino World Cinema, El Epoca de Oro (Golden Age of Mexican Cinema), and Cine Mejicano (contemporary Mexican films)
When: April 3 - 6, 2025
Where: Denver
Grand Mesa Short Film Festival
The Grand Mesa Short Film Festival showcases emerging filmmaking talent from across Colorado in documentary, animation, musical, drama and horror categories. The festival’s two evening showings and one matinee each have different lineups.
When: April 11-12, 2025
Where: Cedaredge
With a tagline "Inspiring Adventure," this festival avoids conventional ski films to focus on adventure films with compelling stories and a human touch, heartfelt adventure stories to build community and inspire change.
When: April 24 - 27, 2025
Where: Carbondale
Focused on adventure, activism and environmental stewardship through documentary filmmaking.
When: May 22 - 26, 2025
Where: Telluride
This festival showcases a broad range of LGBTQ+ experiences with films and events that entertain, inform and empower.
When: August (dates TBA)
Where: Denver
This program of the Indie Spirit Film Festival is a shorts-only festival to promote and showcase Colorado-based filmmakers.
When: September (dates TBA)
Where: Colorado Springs
A genre-specific festival for horror film enthusiasts.
When: October 2025 (dates TBA)
Where: Telluride
Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema
This self-described niche festival where choreography meets cinematography has its roots in Boulder County, with branches nationally and internationally.
When: October 20 and 23, 2024
Where: Boulder (and some online)
Emerging Festivals
Focused on documentary storytelling, this festival also includes live music and local art.
When: October 18 - 19, 2024
Where: Colorado Springs
Taking its title from a pejorative nickname for the city of Grand Junction, the Junktown Film Festival is a one-evening event hosted at the Historic Avalon Theater in the heart of downtown
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
Where: Grand Junction
After Telluride Film Festival (ATFF)
This festival screens eight popular films from the Telluride Film Festival, specifically for locals on the Tuesday - Friday after the main event wraps up.
When: (dates TBA)
Where: Telluride
A fall festival showcasing independent films in a picturesque mountain setting.
When: September/October (dates TBA)
Where: Crested Butte
Durango Independent Film Festival
Combines indie film screenings with spring skiing opportunities. The festival focuses on showcasing Native Cinema, adventure films, and family-friendly content.
When: Late February to early March (dates TBA)
Where: Durango
This festival supports veteran and first responder art therapy, raising funds to purchase art supplies for Colorado veterans, police, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics.
When: April (dates TBA)
Where: Castle Rock
Pueblo Film Fest promotes cultural exchange, cinematic arts and Pueblo's strong film culture.
When: April 24 - 27th, 2025
Where: Pueblo
Ouray International Film Festival
A newer addition to Colorado's film scene, celebrating international cinema in a charming mountain town.
When: June 19 - 22, 2025
Where: Ouray
Did we miss any festivals? Please let us know at [email protected]