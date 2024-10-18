Colorado’s Ultimate Film Festival Guide: 30+ Events for Movie Lovers in 2024-2025

Colorado film lovers are eagerly awaiting news on whether Boulder will become the new home for the Sundance Film Festival. While this development could significantly boost the state's cinematic profile, movie buffs need not wait. Colorado already offers a rich variety of film festivals.

The state’s many film festivals present a diverse array of cinematic experiences throughout the year. From prestigious international events to niche gatherings celebrating specific genres, Colorado’s communities provide a unique setting for film enthusiasts.

This guide highlights major festivals, mountain town events, and specialized showcases that reflect Colorado's vibrant film culture. Whether you're interested in world premieres, independent productions, or documentaries focused on specific issues, Colorado's film festivals cater to a wide range of tastes and interests.

Major International Festivals

Denver Film Festival

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite An audience gathers for a Denver Film Festival screening at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Nov. 5, 2021.

Colorado's largest film festival, showcasing over 250 films and attracting nearly 55,000 attendees. It features red-carpet premieres and a diverse international lineup.

When: November 1 - 10, 2024

Where: Denver

Boulder International Film Festival (BIFF)

Courtesy Boulder International Film Festival. The Boulder International Film Festival welcomes back moviegoers in person this week.

A four-day celebration of global cinema, BIFF is known for its filmmaker gatherings and live music events.

When: March 13 - 16, 2025

Where: Boulder

Telluride Film Festival

Ben Eng Telluride MoutainFilm Festival banner on Main St. in Telluride.

This prestigious event nestled in the San Juan Mountains is renowned for its intimate setting and world-class curation. It attracts cinephiles and industry professionals alike, often premiering Oscar contenders.

When: August - September 2025 (dates TBA)

Where: Telluride

Mountain Town Festivals

Ridgway Independent Film Festival

Nestled between two mountain ranges on Colorado's Western Slope, Ridgway has been a certified Creative District since 2013. The festival focuses on independent films at the historic Sherbino Theater and at the Space to Create Building.

When: November 14 - 17, 2024.

Where: Ridgway

Aspen Shortsfest

Courtesy of Aspen Shortsfest Peter Caz’s 16-minute film “Rabbit and Deer,” a story about two friends whose relationship faces a challenge, featured at the 2019 Aspen Shortsfest

A premier North American short film festival held annually in April, drawing global audiences and filmmakers for screenings, panels, and workshops.

When: April 1 - 6, 2025

Where: Aspen and Carbondale

Ouray International Film Festival

This four-day event features independent films, long-form debates, panel discussions, parties and many filmmakers. Wright Opera House, erected in 1888, is the main venue.

When: June 19 - 22, 2025

Where: Ouray

Aspen Filmfest

Running since 1979, this festival brings international cinema to the mountains, screening in charming historical venues.

When: September (dates TBA)

Where: Aspen and Carbondale

Breckenridge Film Festival

One of the country's oldest film festivals, focusing on shorts, independent dramas, comedies, and documentaries.

When: September (dates TBA)

Where: Breckenridge

Vail Film Festival

A celebration of independent cinema in one of Colorado's premier ski resorts.

When: December 4-7, 2025

Where: Vail

Niche Festivals

DocuWest

This festival showcases thought-provoking documentaries on civil rights, music, the environment, democracy and social issues. Featuring both submitted and curated films.

When: Oct 17 - 19

Where: Denver

Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival

Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival The Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival is the longest consecutively running Women's Film Festival

The festival, which originated from a conversation in 1987, has become North America's longest-running women's film festival, showcasing films by and about women.

When: Oct 18 - 20, 2024

Where: Colorado Springs

The Denver Underground Film Festival

Since 1997, the Denver Underground Film Festival has showcased independent filmmakers from Colorado and beyond.

When: Nov. 18 - 20, 2024

Where: Denver

Denver Jewish Film Festival

Courtesy of Menemsha Films A still image from the film "Unspoken" that screened at the 2024 Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Festival in Denver starring Denver native Charlie Korman, right.

Presenting the best in Jewish cinema with Jewish interest and Israeli content.

When: January 23 - February 2, 2025

Where: Denver

Colorado Environmental Film Festival

Dedicated to building awareness around environmental issues through cinema.

When: February, 2025

Where: Golden

ACT Human Rights Film Festival

The Colorado State University ACT Human Rights Film Festival provides northern Colorado access to the most current human rights films.

When: April 2 - 6, 2025

Where: Fort Collins

XicanIndie FilmFest

This dynamic festival showcases the rich diversity and creativity of the Latinx community through four distinct programming streams: Chicano Independent Filmmakers, Latino World Cinema, El Epoca de Oro (Golden Age of Mexican Cinema), and Cine Mejicano (contemporary Mexican films)

When: April 3 - 6, 2025

Where: Denver

Grand Mesa Short Film Festival

The Grand Mesa Short Film Festival showcases emerging filmmaking talent from across Colorado in documentary, animation, musical, drama and horror categories. The festival’s two evening showings and one matinee each have different lineups.

When: April 11-12, 2025

Where: Cedaredge

5Point Film Festival

With a tagline "Inspiring Adventure," this festival avoids conventional ski films to focus on adventure films with compelling stories and a human touch, heartfelt adventure stories to build community and inspire change.

When: April 24 - 27, 2025

Where: Carbondale

Mountainfilm

Focused on adventure, activism and environmental stewardship through documentary filmmaking.

When: May 22 - 26, 2025

Where: Telluride

CinemaQ

This festival showcases a broad range of LGBTQ+ experiences with films and events that entertain, inform and empower.

When: August (dates TBA)

Where: Denver

Colorado Short Circuit

This program of the Indie Spirit Film Festival is a shorts-only festival to promote and showcase Colorado-based filmmakers.

When: September (dates TBA)

Where: Colorado Springs

Telluride Horror Show

CPR News Alisha Sweeney brushed up on some new horror films and music videos in October 2017 at the Telluride Horror Show.

A genre-specific festival for horror film enthusiasts.

When: October 2025 (dates TBA)

Where: Telluride

Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema

This self-described niche festival where choreography meets cinematography has its roots in Boulder County, with branches nationally and internationally.

When: October 20 and 23, 2024

Where: Boulder (and some online)

Emerging Festivals

Pikes Peak docuFEST

Focused on documentary storytelling, this festival also includes live music and local art.

When: October 18 - 19, 2024

Where: Colorado Springs

The Junktown Film Festival

Taking its title from a pejorative nickname for the city of Grand Junction, the Junktown Film Festival is a one-evening event hosted at the Historic Avalon Theater in the heart of downtown

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Where: Grand Junction

After Telluride Film Festival (ATFF)

This festival screens eight popular films from the Telluride Film Festival, specifically for locals on the Tuesday - Friday after the main event wraps up.

When: (dates TBA)

Where: Telluride

Crested Butte Film Festival

A fall festival showcasing independent films in a picturesque mountain setting.

When: September/October (dates TBA)

Where: Crested Butte

Durango Independent Film Festival

Combines indie film screenings with spring skiing opportunities. The festival focuses on showcasing Native Cinema, adventure films, and family-friendly content.

When: Late February to early March (dates TBA)

Where: Durango

The Castle Rock Film Festival

This festival supports veteran and first responder art therapy, raising funds to purchase art supplies for Colorado veterans, police, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics.

When: April (dates TBA)

Where: Castle Rock

Pueblo Film Fest

Pueblo Film Fest promotes cultural exchange, cinematic arts and Pueblo's strong film culture.

When: April 24 - 27th, 2025

Where: Pueblo

Ouray International Film Festival

A newer addition to Colorado's film scene, celebrating international cinema in a charming mountain town.

When: June 19 - 22, 2025

Where: Ouray

Did we miss any festivals? Please let us know at [email protected]