Judge tosses Libertarian party lawsuit demanding recount in wake of voting machine password leak

By Molly Cruse and Bente Birkeland
·
240409-sos-griswold-impeachment-committee
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold, center, listens to testimony during a House Judicial Committee hearing Tuesday, April 9, 2024, as the committee considered an impeachment resolution against her by Republicans. Griswold is a Democrat.

A Denver District Court judge has denied the Libertarian Party of Colorado's request to decommission any voting machine associated with the leaked passwords and require counties to restart counting ballots by hand. 

The party filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State's office on Friday in response to the announcement that passwords to many of the state’s 2,100 pieces of election equipment were posted online.

Secretary of State details when her office learned of improperly posted passwords

In her decision, Judge Kandace C. Gerdes said the Secretary of State's office acted swiftly to remedy the issue by removing and changing the leaked passwords. Since the office addressed the breach appropriately, Gerdes ruled that further court intervention was unnecessary.

You can find the full ruling here.

Latest Stories