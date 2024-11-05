Judge tosses Libertarian party lawsuit demanding recount in wake of voting machine password leak

A Denver District Court judge has denied the Libertarian Party of Colorado's request to decommission any voting machine associated with the leaked passwords and require counties to restart counting ballots by hand.

The party filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State's office on Friday in response to the announcement that passwords to many of the state’s 2,100 pieces of election equipment were posted online.

In her decision, Judge Kandace C. Gerdes said the Secretary of State's office acted swiftly to remedy the issue by removing and changing the leaked passwords. Since the office addressed the breach appropriately, Gerdes ruled that further court intervention was unnecessary.

You can find the full ruling here.