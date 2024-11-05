Intense snowfall across Colorado tonight, plus potential white-out conditions east of Denver and into the plains

Snow is already falling across parts of the High Country and more could be coming for the mountains and lower elevations tonight and into Wednesday.

Greg Heavener, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boulder office, said there’s a lot of uncertainty in forecast models, but there’s a good chance for intense snowfall in the Pikes Peak region, where up to 8 inches could accumulate, and near Castle Rock, the Palmer Divide and Limon, where up to 10 inches could fall.

Heavy, wind-driven snow is also expected across the Interstate 70 corridor east of the Denver metro and across the Eastern Plains, Heavener said.

“Not a blizzard, but close to white-out conditions for certain periods of time,” he said.

The weather service’s Pueblo office has issued a winter storm warning for those areas and parts of central, east-central and southeastern Colorado, including the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, which could get up to 18 inches of snow. More than 5 inches could fall across parts of the Central and Southwest Mountains, forecasters said.

The weather service has also issued a separate winter weather advisory that covers much of the Western Slope and warned that several inches of snow and gusty winds could make roads slick, reduce visibility and make driving difficult overnight and during the Wednesday morning commute.