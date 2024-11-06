Election Day in Colorado: Some of what we saw

From first-time voters to seasoned politicians, Coloradans across the state turned out on Nov. 5 to cast their ballots and watch 2024 election results roll in.

By the end of Election Day, many of Colorado's congressional races and ballot measures had been called, though others remained up for grabs.

Here are some people we met and events we saw on Nov. 5, 2024 — Election Day.

Dan Boyce/CPR News Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade watches results come in for local road issue 2C at the El Paso County GOP election night watch party. The issue passed with 73% of the vote.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Snow falls over Number 38, the RiNo bar in Denver where Democrats held an election-night watch party.

Dan Boyce/CPR News A Jeff Crank supporter watching as election results come in at Boot Barn Hall, Colorado Springs.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Voters on Election Day, including one in military uniform, at the busy Centre Point polling station in Aurora.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News In Aurora, Abdulrahman Hassan, at left, helps his mother Maandeeq Barkhadle cast her ballot at the busy Centre Point polling station on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Election judges, at right, check in voters early on Election Day at the Castle Rock Library polling station.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver Elections' polling station at the Southwest Recreation Center in Marston.

Sam Brasch/CPR News Sara Haveman, 31, voted in the U.S. for the first time in her life on Tuesday at a Lakewood polling place. Canadian by birth, she has lived in the U.S. for much of her life, but just became a citizen on Monday and proudly shows off her naturalization certificate.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Election Day workers load full ballot boxes into a van at Centre Point in Aurora, to be taken for counting.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Sen. Michael Bennet speaks during the Colorado Democratic Party's election-night watch party at Number 38, in RiNo, Denver.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Rep. Jason Crow gives a victory speech during the Colorado Democratic Party's election-night watch party at Number 38, in RiNo.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican activist David Cook shows off his Donald Trump cowboy hat and t-shirt at Lauren Boebert’s Election Day watch party, in Windsor, at The Grainhouse. Cook’s shirt features an image of Trump after he survived an assassination attempt earlier in the campaign.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican Lauren Boebert with a Make America Great Again hat, at a watch party in Windsor, Colorado, on Election Day evening as she awaited results that will determine whether she represents the Fourth District in the U.S. House.

Dan Boyce/CPR News Colorado's 5th Congressional Republican candidate Jeff Crank speaking with some “young Republicans” at the GOP watch Party at Boot Barn Hall, Colorado Springs

Tony Gorman/CPR News It’s hugs and high-fives all around for Donald Trump pulling ahead in the electoral map at JJ’s Place in Aurora on election night, Nov. 5, 2024.

Tom Hesse/CPR News Republican congressional candidate Jeff Hurd speaks with a supporter at his election night watch party. Hurd and Democrat Adam Frisch both ended their watch parties Tuesday night with calls for patience as the race remains undecided. Hurd led by more than 8,000 votes, 2.78 percent of the vote so far, when he told supporters they could call it a night.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican candidate for Congress Gabe Evans, center, shares a light moment with supporter Allen Campbell, left, on Election Day evening at his watch party at Bella Sera Event Center in Brighton. He’s in a too-tight-to-call race with Democratic incumbent Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s 8th District.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An impromptu prayer circle takes place at Republican candidate for Congress Gabe Evans’s watch party on Election Day evening in Brighton.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Lindsay Johnson Baumgartner (second from left) reacts to ongoing coverage of the U.S. presidential election with her friends, during the Colorado Democratic Party's election-night watch party at Number 38, in Denver.