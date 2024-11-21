Colorado State Sen. Janet Buckner to resign

Democratic state Sen. Janet Buckner of Aurora is resigning from the Colorado Senate, after winning reelection to a second and final four-year term in that chamber.

She’s the second state Senator to resign since the November election. Buckner, who represents a heavily Democratic district in southern Aurora, had no opponent.

She told CPR News she made the decision after the election, in consultation with her family, to prioritize herself and mentor the next generation, especially other Black women. She said President-elect Donald Trump’s victory also played a factor in her decision.

“As a woman of color I have crossed so many barriers, so the presidential election did make me think deeply about what I’m going to do with the rest of my life,” she said.

Buckner said she’s hoping to lift up those who want to go into public office and spend time with her three children and three granddaughters.

"Being a state legislator is a lot of work and it does consume so much of your time and energy."

State Reps. Tony Exum, at left, and Janet Buckner introduce a resolution recognizing the service of African Americans in the armed forces during Military Awareness Day Friday Feb. 1 2019.

Buckner previously served in the House, where she was first appointed to fill out the remainder of her husband, Rep. John Buckner,’s term after his death in 2015.

Buckner’s resignation will take effect on Jan. 9, the day after the legislature convenes for its new session. Her Senate seat will be filled by a Democratic vacancy committee.

“This was a tough decision. I didn't take this decision lightly,” she said.

Buckner currently chairs the Senate Education Committee and sits on the Finance Committee.

