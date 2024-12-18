Santa’s Layover Lounge brings holiday cheer to DIA travelers through January

People traveling through Denver International Airport this holiday season don’t have to wait for Christmas Eve for Santa Claus to come to town. Thanks to a festive new pop-up attraction, holiday cheer is just an airport gate away.

Located on the mezzanine level of Concourse B, Santa’s Layover Lounge is spreading holiday spirit with themed food, a decadent hot chocolate bar, and surprise visits from familiar characters — including the man in red himself. The new attraction is open to ticketed passengers through Jan. 6 and is being billed as the first holiday lounge of its kind at any airport in the world.

“We always try to come up with fun surprises and do things that are unexpected for an airport,” said Stacey Stegman, senior vice president of customer experience at DIA. “We thought, people spend a lot of time traveling, so let’s give them something special and help them with their holiday spirit.”

Santa’s Layover Lounge offers a whimsical escape for travelers. From plush reindeer displays to life-size nutcrackers and even a figurine resembling Will Ferrell’s character from the holiday movie Elf, the space is designed to be a fun attraction for both children and adults. Holiday tunes ring through the lounge while visitors sip cocktails like the “Winter Wonderland Cosmo” and the “Mule-Tide Carol” — a festive twist on a Moscow mule.

Chandra Thomas Whitfield/CPR News Santa's Layover Lounge at Denver International Airport promises to help you "sleigh the layover" while waiting for your flight this busy holiday travel season.

But the real showstopper is the hot chocolate bar stacked with fun toppings, including marshmallows, whipped cream, and cookie crumbles.

“What would you like on your hot chocolate?” a server asked one young visitor, who quickly opted for peppermint sprinkles. The lounge also serves pizzas named after Santa’s reindeer and comfort foods like butternut squash soup, giving travelers a reason to pause and indulge during their layover.

So far the pop-up seems to be a big hit with travelers, offering a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of holiday travel.

“It’s fun and unexpected,” said one parent who stumbled upon the lounge with her children. “We were on the concourse and my daughter spotted Santa from the floor below. We had to check it out. We have three hours now so let’s do it!”

Chandra Thomas Whitfield/CPR News Travelers take a break from the hustle and bustle at Santa's Layover Lounge in Concourse B at Denver International Airport.

Even Santa himself seemed to be good-spirited about his airport duties.

“Concourse B is nothing like the North Pole,” he joked. “But meeting travelers here is a joy as long as they’re on the good list!”

The holiday spirit hasn’t been lost on airport staff either. Stegman noted that the lounge’s festive setup had employees pulling out their own Christmas decorations earlier than usual.

Santa’s Layover Lounge is open daily from morning until 10 p.m., welcoming families, solo travelers, and anyone looking for a bit of holiday magic before takeoff.