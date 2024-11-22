From high art to handcrafted gifts, Colorado’s 2024 holiday markets offer treasures for shoppers of all stripes

Art lovers have many opportunities this holiday season to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts and soak in the holiday spirit.

Here's a roundup of Colorado markets and events where you can experience a mix of art forms and seasonal festivities:

This is a growing list. Is there an event you know about that isn’t listed below? Email [email protected].

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

(Nov. 21 – Dec. 24, Fillmore Plaza, Denver)

Bundle up and explore this charming winter wonderland, where 40 Colorado artisans showcase their unique creations. At the two-story Mistletoe Lounge, you can warm up with seasonal cocktails while shopping for everything from artistic puzzles to handwoven textiles.

Click here for more information.

The market will also host special programming on specific days:

Million Light Plug-In

(Nov. 21, 5 – 7 p.m.)

The season kicks off with a dazzling display as Cherry Creek North flips the switch on its holiday lights. This free community celebration marks the start of the holiday market.

Small Business Weekend

(Nov. 24 – 26)

Shop local and save big during a three-day extravaganza featuring special deals from over 175 neighborhood businesses.

Saturday Night Lights

(Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 5 – 8 p.m.)

These evenings feature complimentary hot chocolate, stilt walkers and a light-up dance floor with live DJs.

Chanukah Celebration

(Dec. 29, 5 – 8 p.m.)

Ring in the Festival of Lights with family-friendly entertainment, including fire juggling, face painting and hands-on crafts.

Denver Christkindlmarket

(Nov. 22 – Dec. 23, Civic Center Park, Denver)

Transport yourself to a traditional German holiday market, complete with European vendors, local artisans, authentic cuisine and festive entertainment.

Click here for more information.

The Denver Christmas Show

(Nov. 22 – 24, National Western Complex, Denver)

A large variety of vendors, including art, toys, clothing, and more, gather at this new location, while the Holiday Entertainment Stage features performances from local talent. Grab a drink, take a break and re-energize in the Shopper Lounge. Santa will also be on hand to hear holiday wishes and pose for photos.

Click here for more information.

49th Holiday Art Market

(Nov. 23 – Dec. 29, Foothills Art Center, Golden)

Find over 3,000 works of Colorado-made pottery, jewelry, glasswork, textiles, leather goods, metal art, wood creations, food, ornaments and greeting cards. The market is one of the few that stays open for extra days after Christmas, giving shoppers the chance to treat themselves, too.

Click here for more information.

Fine Art Market

(Nov. 29 – Dec. 15, Arvada Center, Arvada)

This 38th annual showcase brings together over 100 Colorado artists under one roof. Browse everything from delicate jewelry to striking paintings, with plenty of holiday ornaments and cards in between.

Click here for more information.

The market includes some special events:

Art Market and Holiday Pottery Sale Opening Reception

(Nov. 29, 5 – 9 p.m.)

Meet the makers behind the masterpieces while enjoying first pick of both the Fine Art Market and Holiday Pottery Sale.

Holiday Pottery Sale

(Nov. 29 – Dec. 15)

Discover one-of-a-kind ceramics crafted by the center's talented instructors and students. Every purchase supports the local arts community.

Holiday Winter Pop-Up Market

(Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Olde Town Arvada)

Over 60 vendors transform Olde Town into a holiday shopping paradise, offering handcrafted treasures from candles to jewelry.

Click here for more information.

Holiday Art & Gift Market at Cottonwood Center for the Arts

(Nov. 30, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Colorado Springs)

Returning for its eighteenth year, the market features 100 percent local works including pottery, jewelry, textiles, paintings and accessories, and a chance to meet the artists in the open studios. Visitors can grab a bite at Williams Soul Food Truck, get a coffee and croissant or warm up with a boozy hot chocolate from the bar and send the children to the free craft table.

Click here for more information.

Eldorado Holiday Artisan Market

(Dec. 7 and 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram, Boulder)

Shop for handmade gifts in the serene setting of Eldorado Canyon. Live music, warm drinks, and treats complete this peaceful market experience.

Click here for more information.

ASLD Winter Holiday Art Market (WHAM!)

(Dec. 7 and 8, Art Students League, Denver)

Support local art education while shopping for unique pieces created by the Art Students League of Denver's talented faculty and staff. More than 20 vendors will be set up in the Import Mechanics storefront space on Broadway.

Click here for more information.

Applewood Arts Holiday Festival

(Nov. 22 – 24, The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland)

The festival starts off with a VIP opening Friday night from 4:30 — 8 p.m. Mark Sloniker and Colleen Crosson perform live and admission includes a shopping tote and a glass of bubbly. On Saturday and Sunday, general admission costs $7 at the door. Children under 12 go in for free. Active military personnel and veterans are also free.

Click here for more information.

The 64th Annual Georgetown Christmas Market

(Dec. 7 and 8 and 14 and 15, Georgetown)

Step back in time at this enchanting European-style marketplace. Warm up with roasted chestnuts, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, and explore the Alpine Biergarten and Christmas Alley.

Click here for more information.

Lyons Holiday Artisan Market

(Dec. 7 and 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lyons Elementary School)

Meet Santa and browse works from nearly 60 local artisans offering everything from photography to handcrafted pottery.

Click here for more information.

Gold Camp Christmas

(Nov. 8 – Dec. 19, various locations, Cripple Creek and Victor)

Experience an old-fashioned mountain Christmas complete with festive lights decorating the area’s old headframes, parades, and craft fairs in these historic mining towns.

Click here for more information.

Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar

(Dec. 6 – 8, Ah Haa School for the Arts, Telluride)

Discover the work of both established and emerging artists in this celebration of Telluride's vibrant creative community.

Click here for more information.

Durango Farmers Market Holiday Market

(Dec. 14, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., La Plata County Fairgrounds)

Shop local for both handcrafted gifts and fresh produce while enjoying live music. Your visit supports several local nonprofits, including the Humane Society.

Click here for more information.