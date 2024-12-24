Colorado’s ‘NDN Santa’ brings joy, diversity and culture to the Christmas season

With his festive Santa suit adorned with intricate beadwork, a vibrant red, black and white feathered headdress, and sunglasses that add a modern twist, Rick Waters embodies a unique holiday tradition.

He's Colorado’s very own NDN Santa and for the past 25 years, Waters, who serves as the executive director of the Denver Indian Center, has taken on the role to bring smiles, diverse representation, and cultural pride to the Christmas season for Indian elders and children alike.

“If you look at the history of Santa Claus or St. Nick, it all started with the Sámi indigenous tribes in Scandinavia, where reindeer are part of the culture,” Waters said. “But everything evolves, and NDN Santa is a way to ensure Native kids recognize they’re not left out during the holidays.”

NDN Santa, short for “Indian Santa,” is instantly recognizable. The traditional headdress is a nod to Plains tribes, though Waters is careful to acknowledge that not all tribes wear them. He says he hopes seeing a Santa who reflects their heritage is an empowering experience, especially for Indian children.

“Representation matters,” Waters said. “It’s about promoting and instilling pride. That’s why I started this 25 years ago at an elders’ dinner. Over the years, I’ve been asked to appear at more and more children’s events.

NDN Santa made his debut in 1999 at a Christmas dinner for elders hosted by the Denver Indian Center. The role came about almost by chance when Waters’ then-boss asked him to fill in as Santa on short notice.

“I had seen a costume shop near the office,” Waters said. “When I went to try on a Santa suit, I noticed a row of Plains-style headdresses on the shelf. I asked if I could borrow one.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Executive Director of the Denver Indian Center, Rick Waters, Kiowa and Cherokee, doing double duty as American Indian Santa, Dec. 9, 2024.

Waters made his entrance that night, headdress and all, surprising the elders. It was an instant hit.

“Nobody knew it was me,” he recalled. “They lined up to take photos, and even the big, old men wanted to sit on Santa’s lap.”

Since then, NDN Santa has grown into a beloved holiday fixture. Each December, Waters visits schools, community centers, and events across Colorado, hoping to create a sense of cultural connection.

For Waters, portraying NDN Santa is about more than holiday cheer. It’s a way to break down the invisibility often felt by Native American communities.

“We are all Americans, but Indians are the first Americans,” he said. “Christmas is about giving, and that’s something deeply rooted in Native culture. We’re continuing to break down misconceptions and remind people that we’re still here.”

His message seems to resonate well in recent times when diverse representations of Santa Claus are gaining traction nationwide. While Black, Latino, and Asian Santas have become more visible, Native representation is often hard to find, especially in Colorado.

“Anything that instills pride and ownership in our community, I’m here for,” Waters said.

NDN Santa’s mission began with elders, many of whom were relocated to Denver as part of the federal Indian Relocation Act of 1956. Now seniors in their 70s and 80s, many have continued to find nostalgia in the character that Waters portrays.

“I remember an elder named Ernest Hawk pulling me aside and telling me how it took him back to his childhood,” Waters said. “That kind of connection is priceless.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News American Indian Santa, otherwise known as Executive Director of the Denver Indian Center, Rick Waters, Kiowa and Cherokee, surprises kids at the center on Dec. 9, 2024.

Young children who sit in his lap at events are often mesmerized by the feathers and beadwork.

“Babies always want to grab the feathers,” he said. “But I’ve probably had fewer kids cry with me than you see with mall Santas.”

When he’s not portraying NDN Santa, Waters helms the Denver Indian Center, which provides educational, cultural, and social services to the Native community. The Center hosts everything from powwows to advocacy events, promoting a space of safety, and cultural pride.

“We’ve been here since the ’60s,” Waters said. “We’re a place the community can call their own.”

Ultimately he hopes his presence serves as a reminder to everyone that Native culture is alive, evolving, and very much part of the holiday season.

“We’re all part of this shared story,” Waters said. “And NDN Santa is just one way of making sure everyone feels included.”