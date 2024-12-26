Collared dove die-off in Otero County linked to avian virus

State wildlife officials say a virus is killing invasive doves in parts of the Lower Arkansas River Valley. The ongoing die-off is prompting a number of phone calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices in the region.

Researchers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife detected Avian Paramyxoviris-1 (PPMV-1) in two dead birds sent to its lab. However, the virus’ threat to other species is limited.

"This is something that primarily affects collared doves and pigeons," explained wildlife officer Jordon DePriest in a statement from CPW.

The Eurasian collared dove is native to Europe, Asia and northern Africa. According to the Audubon Society, the birds were accidentally introduced in the Bahamas in 1974 and soon spread to Florida, before making their way westward.

The affected birds are near La Junta and Rocky Ford in Otero County.

CPW said this avian virus is not the same as the flu viruses seen in wild birds in recent years.

"We believe this virus will be limited to Eurasian collared doves, for the most part, and will run its course in a few weeks," DePriest said.

According to CPW, humans are generally not affected by PPMV-1.

However, DePriest added that folks shouldn't handle dead or sick birds, and to keep children, domestic birds and pets away from them as well. He also recommended cleaning backyard birdfeeders weekly.